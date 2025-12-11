Jamie Stockwell

USA TODAY brings on Jamie Stockwell as VP of news, effective March 30. Stockwell was most recently deputy managing editor of news for the Washington Post, overseeing newsroom operations and driving alignment around strategy and digital-first execution. She has also served as deputy national editor at the New York Times, managing editor of the San Antonio Express-News and executive editor at Axios Local. Stockwell succeeds Caren Bohan, who had been in the position since September 2024 and left the paper in December. Stockwell will report to USA senior vice president Monica Richardson as they partner to “modernize the newsroom and drive sustainable growth,” according to a press release. “Her experience building high-performing teams at a local and national level, driving transformation, and producing high-impact storytelling with her candid leadership style will be instrumental as we accelerate USA TODAY’s evolution,” said Richardson.

YouTube expands its likeness detection capabilities to a pilot group of government officials, journalists and political candidates. Potential users must submit a video selfie and government identification, which YouTube stresses will not be used to train the AI models of its owner, Google. The program then looks for a user's likeness in AI-generated content. If a match is discovered—such as a deepfake of the user’s face—content can be reviewed and its removal can be requested if it violates YouTube’s privacy guidelines. This does prevent AI content from being posted in the first place, however. It also preserves such content as parody and satire, even when used to critique world leaders or influential figures. “While this tool provides a powerful way to manage unauthorized AI-impersonation, detection does not guarantee removal,” according to a message on YouTube’s website.

The AP Fund for Journalism, which was founded by The Associated Press in 2024 to support public service journalism, in the US, adds 50 news organizations to its local news program, bringing the total number of participating newsrooms to 100. The new group of newsrooms focuses on three areas: Spanish language news outlets, university news organizations and a regional group of newsrooms based in the southwestern U.S. The participating newsrooms receive access to public service journalism—including elections coverage—from AP, as well as services that help outlets serve and localize content for their audiences. The APFJ aims to have 150 participating newsrooms by the end of 2026 and 300 by 2028. “In less than a year, we’re already helping local outlets move faster, reach more people, and better serve their communities by providing the content, tools, services, and training they need to grow and sustain their news organizations,” said APFJ chief executive officer Rachel White.