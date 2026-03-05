Jessica Schneider

Breakwater Strategy, a strategic insights and communications consultancy, brings on former CNN justice correspondent Jessica Schneider as a VP. At CNN, Schneider cultivated relationships with senior officials at the Justice Department and FBI, as well as members of Congress. Before joining CNN in 2016, she was legal reporter and fill-in anchor at New York’s WCBS-TV in New York. She has also practiced law as a litigation associate, specializing in product liability defense, employment law and insurance coverage defense. Schneider will work to bolster Breakwater's capabilities in media strategy, crisis communications and legal affairs. “Her decade at CNN covering the Justice Department, the FBI, and two presidential administrations gives her invaluable credibility and insight, which will directly benefit our clients and team,” said Breakwater Strategy CEO Arik Ben-Zvi.

Darren Scher

Stratacomm, a DC-based firm, names Darren Scher chief operating and integration officer. Scher comes to the agency from Adfero, where he was most recently managing director. He previously held the chief operating officer and chief executive officer spots at the firm. In his new post, Scher will lead Stratacomm’s integrated service teams and work to enhance its overall operations. “Darren brings more than two decades of agency leadership experience and a deep understanding of how to align strategy, operations and integrated services,” said Stratacomm CEO Bill Buff. “He has led agencies through growth and change, and his perspective strengthens how we operate and serve clients.”

Veronica Gauthier

Dreamday hires Veronica Gauthier as SVP of growth. Gauthier was most recently VP, distribution at commerce platform StackCommerce. She was previously VP, client growth & partnerships at Acceleration Partners. She has built and scaled performance programs for such brands as Uber, Target, adidas, Amazon and GolfNow (NBCUniversal). At Dreamday, she'll lead the agency’s growth practice, which integrates affiliate, influencer and PR into a cohesive ecosystem. "We built Dreamday on the belief that affiliate, PR, and influencer are stronger together, and Veronica Gauthier is the rare operator who has proven that at a global scale," said Dreamday founder + CEO Lauren Kleinman.

Bonnie Herche

TextNow, which provides free ad-supported mobile phone service in the US, appoints Bonnie Herche as VP of marketing. Herche joins the company from Crain Communications, where she most recently served as VP, brand, product and sales marketing. She has also held senior marketing posts at Pandora, Nickeledeon, Cengage Group and AOL. At TextNow, Herche will oversee the company’s full-funnel marketing strategy. She will be responsible for elevating brand awareness and trust, sharpening product positioning and go-to-market strategy, accelerating customer acquisition, and deepening engagement and retention. “Her instincts for what moves people and her ability to build lasting brand momentum will help us sharpen our positioning,” said TextNow chief operating officer Lindsay Gibson.