Chris Bissex

Narrative Strategies hires Chris Bissex as a managing director. Bissex was most recently deputy director of public affairs for the Federal Trade Commission, overseeing public-facing messaging and communications strategies for issues related to mergers and acquisitions, antitrust, consumer protections, data privacy, and fraud and scams. He was previously AVP of research solutions at Morning Consult and has held senior research posts at Hanover Research and the Koch Foundation. “Whether we are helping a client navigate a merger review, consumer protection exposure, data security investigation, or engage with regulators on competition policy, his experience gives us a decisive edge in shaping strategy, crafting messaging, and advising on the timing and tone of public communications,” said Narrative CEO and founding partner Ken Spain.

Elizabeth Latino

Marino promotes Elizabeth Latino to COO and managing director. Latino has been with the agency since 2009, most recently serving as EVP. She currently leads Marino’s real estate practice, representing PropTech companies, residential and commercial property owners, brokerages, service providers and creative campuses. In her new role, Latino will lead operational performance, as well as working to elevate client experience standards and strengthen integration across Marino’s strategy, creative, intelligence, growth and client services teams. “Liz brings a rare balance of strategic vision and operational discipline,” said Marino president John F. Marino. “She understands our clients’ challenges because she has been in the trenches delivering for them for years.”

Tyrel Kirkham

The Charlotte Hornets hire Big 12 Conference chief brand & business officer Tyrel Kirkham as CMO. Before coming to the Big 12 in 2022, Kirkham was VP, brand & marketing strategy for the Detroit Pistons. He has also held posts with the Los Angeles Rams, Brooklyn Nets and New York Mets. In his new job, he will oversee the Hornets’ brand strategy, marketing, retail, fan engagement and game presentation. He succeeds longtime Hornets CMO Seth Bennett, who is transitioning to an advisory role. Hornets president of business operations Shelly Cayette-Weston called Kirkham “a transformative marketing executive who connects brand vision to business results.”