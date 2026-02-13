Washington & Madison is designing and coordinating a legislative training and exchange program in the US for members of Liberia’s legislature.

According to its agreement, the objective is to enhance Liberia’s lawmaking capacity “though exposure to established practices in democratic governance, legislative drafting, committee systems, oversight functions, ethics frameworks, constituent engagement and comparative parliamentary systems.”

The training will include workshops, policy dialogs and visits to the US Congress and government-focused groups.

W&M views this initiative as the foundation for a sustained relationship with Liberia. It stands ready to explore opportunities to facilitate foreign direct investments and economic partnerships to support the African country’s developmental priorities.

W&M’s training contract went into effect on March 6 and runs for a year. Financial terms are under discussion.