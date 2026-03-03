Violet PR is selected to support national communications and business attraction strategy for the Birmingham Business Alliance, the Alabama metro's lead economic development organization and chamber of commerce. The agency will help position Birmingham as a rising Southern hub for corporate investment, advanced industry and innovation, helping to elevate the city’s national profile by spotlighting its industry clusters, workforce training solutions and competitive cost advantages. Representing the seven-county Birmingham region, BBA leads business recruitment, expansion and talent initiatives. "Violet PR understands how to connect economic data, workforce strategy and industry momentum into an attention-getting narrative that resonates with investors, executives and media alike," said Birmingham Business Alliance presdent and CEO Steve Ammons.

Glodow Nead Communications comes on board as US agency of record for Wines of Georgia, an agency of the Republic of Georgia dedicated to promoting the country’s wines globally. The agency will provide media support to Wines of Georgia for the country’s inaugural National Wine Day celebration and conference in Tbilisi on May 8, in addition to such trade and consumer events as VinExpo Miami, Food & Wine Classic Aspen, and New York’s Karakterre. Glodow Nead will also coordinate immersive visits to Georgia’s wine regions for qualified trade and media. “Glodow Nead Communications not only brings an in-depth understanding of wine to our campaign, but also the expertise to tell the story of our culture and values in the US,” said National Wine Agency of Georgia head of marketing & PR Tamta Kvelaidze.

Moroch, a Dallas-based agency, is named agency of record for Leslie’s, Inc., a direct-to-consumer brand that provides pool and spa care products to both residential customers and pool professionals. Moroch will support the brand with strategy and execution across targeted paid media channels, as well as consulting on Leslie’s owned media ecosystem. The partnership will draw on Moroch’s local-market expertise, supported by official partnerships with leading platforms including Google, Meta, Microsoft, Yelp, and Bing, as well as its proprietary Moroch Data Science tool suite. Leslie’s operates an integrated ecosystem of approximately 950 physical locations and a digital platform.