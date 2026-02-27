(L-R) Kimberly Lancaster, Peter Girard, Alexandra Crabb

Caster Communications is acquired by long-time agency leaders Alexandra Crabb and Peter Girard. Caster will continue to operate under the same brand, team structure and client service model, with no disruption expected for clients or partners. Founder Kimberly Lancaster will remain actively involved with the firm through August 2026 to support an orderly transition of leadership, client relationships and operations. Crabb, who was previously EVP, will become president of Caster, and Girard will continue as SVP. “Alex and Pete are exceptional leaders and outstanding PR professionals who understand our clients, our culture and the values that have guided this firm from the beginning,” said Lancaster.

DiGennaro Communications launches The Authority Studio, a freestanding content strategy and production offering. The Authority Studio will deliver ownable thought leadership and proprietary brand IP, including articles, research reports, LinkedIn programs, podcasts, newsletters, video and book projects. It will also support sales enablement and marketing initiatives produced under DiGennaro Communications’ Marketing2Marketers subsidiary. The new unit is led by Laura Petrecca, a former editor at USA Today, the New York Post and Ad Age, who comes on as DGC’s chief content officer. Initial clients include mktg.ai, a creative intelligence system for marketers, and Creative Spirit, a nonprofit that DGC helped to launch that connects neurodivergent talent with innovative, inclusive employers. “Laura’s well-honed journalist instincts, digital fluency, and leadership experience will enable our clients to create differentiated narratives that support growth and achieve business goals,” said DiGennaro Communications founder and CEO Samantha DiGennaro.

The Brandman Agency, which specializes in luxury travel and lifestyle, rebrands as Brandman. The rebrand, which comes as the agency celebrates its 25th anniversary, includes a new website and refreshed visual identity. In the past year, Brandman has added offices in Palm Beach and Charleston to its locations in Los Angeles, New York, London and Sydney. Clients that the agency has recently added to its roster include Six Senses London, Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique and Edgewood Tahoe Resort. “This rebrand reflects our evolution — honoring our legacy while positioning us for the next era of growth, innovation, and global influence,” said Brandman founcer and CEO Melanie Brandman.