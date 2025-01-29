Jeffrey Epstein

A majority of Americans (52 percent) say president Trump launched the invasion of Iran in part to distract voters from the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal.

Forty percent disagree, according to the Drop Site/Zeteo/Data for Progress survey that was conducted from March 6-8.

More than eight in ten (81 percent) of polled Democrats connect Epstein with Operation Epic Fury. Fifty-two percent of independent voters feel the same way as do 26 percent of Republicans.

Overall, the poll found that 55 percent of the respondents are against the war, while 42 percent backed it. Almost half (49 percent) expect the war will make their lives worse. Ten percent expect the war to improve their lot.

The survey also asked about the role of Israel over Trump’s decision-making.

Respondents were evenly split. Forty-seven percent say he is more responsive to the American people, while 46 percent believe Trump is more responsive to Israeli priorities. By a 50 percent to 44 percent margin, independents say Trump puts Israel’s interests over America.

The poll found the Iranian war will have an impact on the midterm elections.

A majority (51 percent) of respondents are less likely to support a candidate who backs the war. Less than a third (32 percent) are more likely to vote for a pro-war candidate.