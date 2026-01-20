The deadline for O'Dwyer's 2026 rankings of the top PR firms by net fee income is Mon., Mar. 16.

Download 2026 O'Dwyer's Rankings Instructions (PDF).

Show your expertise in areas such as healthcare, technology, finance, professional services and purpose/CSR, to name a few of the 23 specialties we track. Only O’Dwyer’s does such rankings which are usually at or near the top in Google searches for those categories.

Our website is optimized for ChatGPT and you’ll find O’Dwyer’s cited in GPT queries related to PR firms, lists organizing PR firms by their specialties and top ranked firms that have met O'Dwyer's strict documentation requirements. Traffic is usually between 40,000 - 100,000+ visits monthly.

“Our research shows that O’Dwyer's rankings are a keystone of AI search. All major AI platforms use O’Dwyer's rankings as the definitive data to inform their answers. This is seen on all levels of their rankings, nationally, locally and by vertical served. Their rankings are now the premier data source for anyone researching PR firms using AI," said Greg Matusky, CEO, Gregory and Developer of Gregory Influence Engine—an AI search research tool.

Rankings are also tabulated by 16 cities and regions, including New York, San Francisco, Chicago and Washington, D.C. Regional rankings showcase firms in the West, Southeast and Midwest.

A total of 133 firms took part in the 2025 rankings.

List and rank with O’Dwyer’s

For over 55 years, we’ve has been the go-to resource for companies seeking top PR agencies. Whether you're a boutique agency or a global powerhouse, joining O'Dwyer's gives your firm year-round visibility.

Here’s what recent new additions to our online directory of PR firms have to say:

“O’Dwyer's is known for the best of the best in PR. It’s a preeminent source for people looking for insights on public relations agencies and we wanted to a part of that conversation."

-- DeAnna Spoerl, Chief Brand Officer, Bear Icebox Communications

“O’Dwyer’s has spent decades earning trust in the PR industry, and today that credibility has extended to AI discovery. As a member, 10Fold has access to reliable insight and practical perspective helping us navigate with confidence.”

-- Susan Thomas, CEO, 10Fold

"We decided to be listed on O'Dwyer's because the recognition enhances our visibility and reinforces our credibility among decision-makers and LLMs that rely on O’Dwyer’s as a trusted industry benchmark."

-- Amy Littleton, President, Stretch PR

"Airfoil specializes in working with visionary brands in the technology, automotive and advanced manufacturing fields. Driving agency visibility and elevating our position in search is critical to our business development strategy. O'Dwyer's is among the most well-known and trusted resources for companies seeking a new PR agency. We see it as an essential driver of brand awareness and a fundamental component of our agency marketing efforts."

-- Keith Donovan, CEO, Airfoil Group

"Joining the O'Dwyer's community is a good opportunity to share our growth story and connect with the broader communications industry as we continue to evolve both in size, scope and capability."

-- Helena Dea Bala, Partner, PKPR

"I initially discovered O'Dwyer's at my very first PR job, and it's been a go-to resource ever since. Few outlets cover the inner workings of the PR industry with such depth, and O'Dwyer's continues to deliver valuable insights on trends and the ever-evolving communications landscape. I'm honored to be part of such a distinguished community of communicators."

Ranking Rules

PR firms have distinctive financials—at least half of income is used for staff pay. Therefore, O’Dwyer’s requires the top page of the latest corporate income tax return and W-3 to verify legitimate PR firms rather than ad agencies or other types of businesses. The ranking measures counseling and media contact services, not advertising or production expenses.

"Even if the tax return is on a cash basis and financials on accrual, we like to see the return as an added check that a CPA has been used," publisher John O'Dwyer stressed.

Net fee income by location and specialties should have been accumulated all year, by month and presented to a CPA.

"The CPA firm should have minimal work to do, just a topside review. Our ranking instructions disclaim responsibility for the numbers by the CPA firm," O'Dwyer said.

Please contact John O’Dwyer at [email protected] if you have questions about the ranking requirements.

