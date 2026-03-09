Jean-Michel Richier

FGS Global brings on Jean-Manuel Richier as senior advisor to bolster its equity advisory, investor relations and transaction & financial communications capabilities across Europe. Richier was most recently co-head of global banking and head of investment banking for HSBC in continental Europe. He was previously CEO of HSBC Bank plc in Switzerland and has held senior roles at Blackstone, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan, At FGS Global, Richier will advise clients on equity market positioning, investor engagement and strategic financial communications. “Jean-Manuel’s experience at the very top of global banking gives him a rare perspective on how boards, CEOs and investors think in moments of strategic change,” said FGS Global partner and co-head of the equity advisory practice Justin Shinebourne. “His insights will be highly valuable to clients navigating capital markets engagement, transactions and investor scrutiny.”

Danielle Malvesti

TEAM LEWIS names Danielle Malvesti SVP, strategy. Malvesti joins the agency from Cramer, where she most recently served as EVP, solutions. At TEAM LEWIS, she will be responsible for leading sales and marketing initiatives to support the agency’s US growth plan, establish an integrated marketing proposition, and be strategic counsel on integrated accounts. Malvesti will also be instrumental in transforming agency culture from single service to an embedded integrated proposition across all US operations. She will work with Desiree Dileso, who came to the agency from Dig & Dig last year. "Our industry's future is integrated, and these strategic hires enable us to guide clients through this evolution," said TEAM LEWIS chief operating officer Yvonne van Bokhoven.

Abbie Lipton

Durée & Company ups Abbie Lipton to vice president. Lipton has been with the agency since 2017, most recently serving as account director. She has secured placements for clients on such regional and national platforms as The TODAY Show, CNN, the Wall Street Journal, FOX Business and the New York Times. As vice president, she will oversee client strategy, media relations and team leadership across a broad range of industries, including lifestyle, hospitality, health and wellness, cannabis, consumer packaged goods and nonprofits. “Her strategic thinking, media expertise and genuine dedication to her clients make her the ideal person to step into this leadership role,” said Durée & Company president and founder Durée Ross.

(L-R) Michelle Poland, Channing Sizemore, Emma Stoneham

LDWW promotes Michelle Poland, Channing Sizemore and Emma Stoneham to managing director. Poland, based in the firm’s Oklahoma City office, directs the agency’s social practice and guides influencer strategy across client portfolios. Sizemore, also based in Oklahoma City, manages Motivas, the media-buying arm of the agency, overseeing paid media strategy and performance across clients. Stoneham, who works from LDWW’s Dallas office, leads strategic communications and account services for such clients as Carnival Cruise Line and Children’s Health, integrating media relations, account service and brand strategy. LDWW has also promoted Cami Christian, Caroline Slaton and Taylor Smith to senior director, account service; Kaci Eckel to senior director, analytics; and David Hinds and Daniel Halley to senior director, branding. “Every day they demonstrate their commitment to collaborating and maximizing the agency’s array of services to solve challenges and issues that clients face in today’s quickly changing communications and marketing environment,” said LDWW president and founder Ken Luce.