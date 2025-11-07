French/West/Vaughan wins five 2025/2026 American Advertising Awards, which recognize creative excellence. The ADDY Awards are presented the American Advertising Federation of the Triangle. Among the honors that FWV received was the MOSAIC Award, which is given to the entry that best exemplifies the spirit of diversity, equity and inclusion. It was awarded for the “Find Your Spirit” campaign on behalf of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, a joint effort from FWV and Rooster Media Productions. The cross-platform integrated campaign features print, digital and out-of-home (OOH) advertising, along with social media components. FWV was also recognized by work for cliets including Pendleton Whisky and the North Carolina Department of Transportation. “These awards reflect the creativity and collaboration of our team and clients,” said FWV Chairman & CEO Rick French. “We’re proud to see campaigns recognized that tell meaningful stories, from celebrating Native American culture to promoting public safety.”

Crosby Marketing Communications is named a 2026 Google Premier Partner in recognition of its digital advertising performance. This marks the firm’s tenth straight year earning the distinction, which is reserved for the top three percent of companies in the Google Partners program. The designation recognizes Crosby’s ability to maximize campaign performance, drive client growth, and demonstrate deep expertise and certifications across the Google Ads ecosystem, including Search, Display, Video, and Apps. “As everything becomes more AI- and data-driven, our ongoing collaboration with Google ensures we’re using the most advanced tools and insights to elevate performance across the evolving digital landscape,” said Crosby CEO Raymond Crosby.

The Brand Guild co-CEOs and founders Barbara Martin and Jayne Sandman are named to the Inc. Female Founders 500, which highlights entrepreneurs leading high-growth companies across sectors, including consumer brands, media and professional services. The agency, which is based in New York and Washington, D.C., specializes in strategy, public relations, creative, experiential events and design, serving clients across consumer lifestyle, commercial real estate, hospitality, food and beverage, spirits and the tech-enabled new economy. In addition to working with such brands as Sweetgreen, Saatva and Spindrift, The Brand Guild partners with city leaders and developers, including Brookfield Properties and National Landing BID. “When Barb and I founded The Brand Guild, we believed strategic communications, branding and marketing could be powerful drivers of business momentum,” said Sandman. “The work I’m most proud of is helping brands we admire grow in ways that increase relevance, build visibility and support long-term scale.”