In a recent podcast episode, Doug Simon, CEO of D S Simon Media, spoke with Rina Foster, CEO and Founder of 84 Communications, about how the rise of AI is reshaping the way organizations manage risk and protect their reputations. One of the most apparent risks is the ability to create false information across multiple platforms. Anyone can generate realistic images, audio, and video that make it difficult to distinguish what is real from what is fake. Rina points out that this trend has been building for years but is now far more accessible to the public. Since these technologies are widely available, organizations must be prepared for scenarios in which false information spreads quickly online.

AI can help organizations manage risk more effectively. Many communication teams use AI tools to monitor social media conversations and track how people react to a company or issue. These systems can analyze large amounts of information quickly, allowing teams to detect potential problems early. Rina notes that these capabilities can strengthen planning and message development. “The ability to have something that can scan social listening, sentiment analysis, and help with pattern recognition is really where AI can be extremely helpful for risk and scenario planning.” While technology plays a major role, reputation management ultimately depends on preparation. Building and protecting an organization’s reputation requires advanced planning and a clear decision-making process. “Preparation, I always say, is first and foremost. So, you have to be prepared, and what that looks like in action is scenario planning,” Rina explains.

When a crisis arises, some organizations make the mistake of reacting too slowly. Leaders sometimes wait to see how a situation develops instead of addressing it early. According to Rina, this approach can allow negative narratives to gain momentum. “Some of the mistakes that I often see are waiting too long, right? And so, they say, oh let’s just see how this plays out. That’s not something that we recommend, or we want to do.” Instead, communicators should view emerging conversations as opportunities to clarify information and share their perspective.

Even under stress, communicators are responsible for helping leaders navigate crises. Managing high-pressure situations also requires emotional awareness. Rina encourages professionals to recognize fear instead of ignoring it. “At the end of the day, you have to recognize fear in yourself, and you have to be aware.” When people are aware of their emotions, they are less likely to make rushed decisions. She recommends techniques to maintain focus during challenging moments, such as mindful breathing. When communication teams also have clear frameworks and crisis plans, they can respond more calmly and effectively. “It’s frameworks. It’s having the process. It’s all the readiness that you did before,” Rina shares. These preparations remind communicators that they have the tools and experience needed to handle challenging situations.

Looking ahead, reputation will become even more critical for organizations. A strong reputation influences customer loyalty, investor confidence, and employee recruitment. Rina observes that people increasingly choose employers based on organizational reputation. “People want to work in your organization if you have a great reputation.” AI is also changing how people research companies. Rather than visiting company websites first, many now turn to AI platforms to ask questions about a role or company culture. Rina highlights why organizations should pay attention to this shift. “What do people do when they go to ChatGPT, Perplexity, or Claude, right? And they ask about your organization, what’s coming up there. Make sure you know what that is because it all factors into the reputation of your organization and the risks that you have.” As technology continues to evolve, organizations that invest in the fundamentals of planning, monitoring, and preparation will be better equipped to protect and strengthen their reputations.

View all of the interviews in the “PR's Top Pros Talk” series. Interested in taking part? Contact Doug Simon at [email protected].

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Lynsey Stanicki is the Marketing Manager, Digital Video Content Producer at D S Simon Media.