Katy Feinberg

Katy Feinberg, who has 15 years of issues management and PR experience, has returned to McGuireWoods Consulting PA shop in its Raleigh office.

For the past three-plus years, Feinberg was senior VP-corporate reputation and issues management at Rubenstein Communications in New York. Earlier, she did a six-year stint.

Feinberg also worked as a director at Trailrunner International and VP-reputation management at FleishmanHillard.

Her first posting at McGuireWoods ran from 2011 to 2015, when she exited as VP-strategic communications.

Jim Hodges, president of McGuireWoods Consulting, welcomed Feinberg back to the shop, saying her “background in strategic communications will complement the work of our government affairs and legal colleagues.”

He’s the former Democratic governor of South Carolina.