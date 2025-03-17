Lacey Outten

For years, alcohol has been one of the most reliable revenue drivers in hospitality. High margins, strong repeat behavior and social ritual have made beverage programs foundational to restaurant and bar profitability. But consumer behavior is evolving at a rapid pace, and buzzwords are shifting into opportunities for genuine business breakthroughs. “Sober curious” is no longer a niche movement or a January headline. It’s a total recalibration. Today’s consumers aren’t necessarily quitting alcohol altogether—they’re rethinking when, how and why they drink. The brands that act on this shift aren’t replacing alcohol or eliminating a revenue stream. They’re expanding options for their customer base, showing they can adapt in genuine ways while simultaneously protecting their bottom line.

Dry January is no longer a gimmick. Low- and alcohol-free beverages are now a multi-billion-dollar global category, projected to continue steady growth over the next several years. Younger consumers, in particular, are prioritizing wellness, mental clarity and balance, but it’s important to note that they’re not opting out of social ritual. Instead, they’re engaging in new behaviors—even “zebra striping,” alternating between alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks throughout an evening.

For brands that have built their bottom line on alcohol, this is a pivotal moment in time. There’s a distinct opportunity ahead to address this shift in a meaningful way—and even create new revenue streams while doing so.

The revenue risk of ignoring the shift

When hospitality operators dismiss sober-curious behavior as a fleeting trend, they risk losing share. Guests are increasingly choosing venues where everyone in their group feels accommodated. If a beverage program includes only alcohol, someone at the table may feel like an afterthought. In some cases, that means skipping the visit altogether.

Seasonal patterns, such as Dry January, Lent, marathon training cycles, pregnancy, medication changes and wellness resets, amplify this risk. These moments are recurring instead of rare, and media narratives are increasingly spotlighting inclusive beverage programs that acknowledge the reality.

If your beverage strategy only works when alcohol is flowing, you’re missing out on diversification opportunities and leaving money on the table.

This article is featured in O'Dwyer's Mar. '26 Food & Beverage PR Magazine



Diversify the occasion, not just the drink

The most successful brands aren’t simply adding a mocktail section and calling it innovation. They’re expanding how and when consumers engage with them.

Destination marketing organizations are leaning into inclusivity, developing creative campaigns with their restaurant partners focused on the sober-curious movement. For example, Explore Gwinnett, the DMO for Gwinnett County in Georgia, launched a new “Gwinn & Tonic” cocktail contest last year. They invited local beverage professionals to submit a craft cocktail and mocktail recipe to serve as the destination’s official drink. The initiative not only spotlighted unique local mixology talent but also elevated businesses countywide with thoughtful non-alcoholic programs, reinforcing that inclusivity drives community engagement and media interest. Similarly, the ATL Airport District CVB consistently spotlights its F&B partners that offer non-alcoholic beverage programs in its marketing through social media, blog and website content, which is also utilized in media outreach. These organizations have demonstrated an ability to understand what drives brand awareness and business, encouraging their partners to capitalize on media buzzwords while increasing both revenue and guest satisfaction numbers as a result.

Low-ABV brands like Little Saints are demonstrating how their offerings can act as a business breakthrough rather than a compromise. Through in-market tastings, retail partnerships and experiential activations, the brand is meeting consumers where they are—positioning moderation as aspirational and not restrictive. And they’re helping their partners rise to the challenge.

Even breweries, which are historically alcohol-first spaces, are diversifying engagement. Morning yoga classes, guided run clubs, cycling meetups and wellness pop-ups are drawing new audiences into taprooms. Add coffee, juices, live DJs or recovery-focused menus and suddenly, the venue becomes more than a nighttime destination. Many attendees stay post-event, often ordering both non-alcoholic and alcoholic options.

The strategy isn’t subtraction. It’s expansion. And for today’s consumers, it’s about balance.

Carefully considering the PR and social message

From a communications perspective, how brands frame their approach to this shift matters. Brands should avoid moral binaries. This is not “healthy versus unhealthy.” And it’s not about alienating loyal customers who enjoy alcohol. Instead of moving away from your core brand attributes, roll in messaging around craft, choice and experience. Highlight the intentionality behind a zero-proof cocktail. Spotlight the culinary creativity of a low-ABV pairing menu. Tell stories about community-building events that happen outside of traditional drinking hours.

The PR and social program here should feel additive. Consumers don’t want to feel judged—they want to feel considered.

The business case: margin and loyalty

The financial upside is real. Non-alcoholic cocktails often carry strong margins, particularly when built around house-made syrups, fresh ingredients and premium zero-proof spirits. Specialty mocktails can be priced comparably to cocktails without the same cost structure as full-proof liquor. Expanded food programs increase check averages and protect spend from guests who may be drinking less. Wellness events introduce new customer segments who may not have previously visited. Inclusive beverage menus strengthen group dynamics, making your venue the default choice for mixed-preference gatherings.

Perhaps most importantly, brands that meet consumers where they are now build long-term loyalty. Flexibility signals awareness. Awareness builds trust.

The future is flexible

The future of hospitality isn’t dry—it’s diversified. Consumers aren’t asking brands to eliminate alcohol. They’re asking for optionality. Those who win in this new era won’t force a choice between indulgence and wellness. They’ll expand the menu, the moment and the mindset. Because in today’s sober-curious economy, protecting revenue isn’t about pouring less. It’s about offering more.

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Lacey Outten is an Associate Vice President at Hemsworth, a top-ranked food & beverage public relations and communications firm with locations in Atlanta, Charleston, Fort Lauderdale, New York City and Tampa.