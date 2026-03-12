Hans Vestberg

Consello has appointed Hans Vestberg, former Verizon CEO, as senior operating advisor.

He helmed Verizon as it rolled out the first 5G network, shifted from a connectivity to digital platform, formed a ten-year partnership with the NFL, and forged alliances with global brands.

Prior to Verizon, Vestberg transformed Ericsson from an equipment manufacturer to a software and services company and chaired the World Economic Forum’s EDISON Alliance, a collaborative initiative to foster global digital inclusion.

"Hans is one of the most accomplished leaders in the global telecommunications industry, having led two of the world's most consequential companies through periods of rapid technological evolution and global expansion," said Consello CEO Declan Kelly.

Vestberg said he has a lived experience with Consello, having been a client of the firm when he led Verizon and “saw firsthand the unique contribution the company makes to C-Suite advisory and decision making."