Rachel Salis-Silverman

Ragan Communications, a media and training company serving communications, marketing and HR professionals, names Rachel Salis-Silverman as chief communications officer, a new position at the company. Most recently, Salis-Silverman was VP of reputation and communications at Nemours Children’s Health, a multi-state pediatric health system, leading teams across PR and thought leadership, social media, internal communications, and issues and crisis management. Before that, she led public relations and launched the public affairs program at the American Association for Cancer Research. In her new role, Salis-Silverman will serve as Ragan’s in-house communications strategist, guiding and informing its learning & development programming, community outreach, peer-to-peer events, conference curriculum, and proprietary content for the Communications Leadership Council and the Center for AI Strategy. “I’m thrilled to welcome Rachel as our first CCO to amplify the voice of communicators worldwide who are tackling increasingly complex issues,” said Ragan CEO Diane Schwartz.

Christopher Santarelli

Connect Media, an integrated media company and provider of commercial real estate news, brings on former Marino VP Christopher Santarelli as VP for Connect Creative, the company’s strategic communications and creative agency. Santarelli joins Connect Creative from the Real Estate Board of New York, where he was director of media relations, representing real estate owners, brokers, developers and investment managers across property types. At Marino, Santarelli worked in the agency’s real estate and corporate practices. He has also served as public relations manager at real estate company Savills Studley and deputy director of communications for the New Jersey state treasury department. In his new post, he will lead client strategy and expansion for the company’s roster of Eastern U.S.-based real estate services, capital markets, and technology businesses. “His deep relationships in real estate, media, and policy circles in New York City and across the country will be a tremendous asset to our clients,” said Connect Media CEO Daniel Ceniceros.

Gaurav Jain

AIR Limited, which has a portfolio including traditional hookah brands and advanced inhalation technologies, names Gaurav Jain as VP, investor relations and corporate strategy. Jain comes to AIR from Barclays, where he was a consumer analyst in the global tobacco sector. Since 2020, he has been the #1 ranked tobacco analyst in the Institutional Investor Europe poll. Jain also led Barclay’s coverage of other sectors, such as chemicals and paper & packaging, and has led on EU small & mid cap and cannabis. In his new role, he will be responsible for leading AIR’s global investor relations strategy, strengthening engagement with shareholders, analysts and the broader investment community. He will also drive the company’s long-term corporate strategy. “Gaurav brings a rare combination of capital markets expertise, strategic insight, and deep category knowledge,” saod AIR CEP Stuart Brazier.