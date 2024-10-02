Alden Mitchell

TrailRunner International has named Alden Mitchell, COO of Stanford Athletics, president of its sports unit.

At Stanford, Mitchell oversaw capital projects, external relations, facilities and operations, finance, human resources and revenue-generating initiatives.

In the role of interim athletics director, she drove fundraising growth, strengthened partnerships, and enhanced financial discipline and operational performance.

Prior to Stanford, Mitchell led Uber’s consumer business development team, where she expanded and diversified the company’s portfolio of high-impact consumer initiatives. She arranged strategic partnerships with leading global brands, including the NFL, Live Nation, Marriott and Instacart,

Earlier in her career, Mitchell was senior VP of distribution at the Pac-12 Networks, and served as head of global partnerships and content strategy at Crunchyroll, the global streaming platform.

Jim Wilkinson, founder/executive chairman of TrailRunner, said sports is now a major global asset class.

“Ownership is shifting, capital is pouring in, college athletics is being remade, women’s sports is accelerating, and media and technology are changing the way fans connect to the games they love," he noted.

Wilkinson said Mitchell has the “experience, passion, and competitive drive to capitalize on these tremendous opportunities and help our clients win.”

Launched in 2023, TrailRunner Sports provides strategic business advisory and communications support to global clients spanning leagues, teams, conferences, educational institutions, ownership groups, athletes, investors and brands.

Public Policy Holding Company owns TrailRunner.