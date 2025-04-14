Geoff Thomas

With global moments like the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching, brands are preparing for periods when attention becomes highly concentrated and competition for visibility intensifies. These moments highlight an important truth about modern marketing: success rarely comes from being everywhere at once. It comes from showing up in the right way when audiences are already paying attention.

Few events illustrate this better than Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina. Global events like the Olympics combine broadcast coverage, social conversation, on-site experiences and media storytelling into a single marketing ecosystem. In that environment, brands must compete for attention without overwhelming the moment. The ones that stand out are rarely the loudest. They are the ones whose presence feels connected across the entire experience.

For B2B marketers, three lessons stand out.

Orchestration beats saturation

For many B2B marketers, omnichannel still follows a familiar formula: add more channels, increase frequency and rely on repetition to build awareness. Events such as the Olympics reveal the flaw in that thinking. Visibility is not created by volume alone. It comes from coordination.

A true omnichannel strategy is not about occupying every available channel. It is about ensuring each touchpoint reinforces the others. During global events, brand presence often appears across broadcast coverage, social conversations, digital platforms and in-person experiences. Earned media and PR often amplify those moments, extending the narrative beyond the event itself. No single placement carries the full message. Each interaction contributes to a larger story.

For marketers, the implication is clear. Buyers encounter brands across dozens of interactions before making a decision. When those interactions feel disconnected, the brand itself feels inconsistent. Omnichannel is less about expansion and more about orchestration.

For example, a manufacturer preparing for a major industry trade show might align its event presence with thought leadership content, targeted LinkedIn campaigns, earned media outreach and coordinated engagement from its sales team so that prospects encounter the same narrative before, during and after the event.

Context beats interruption

Another pattern becomes clear in environments like the World Cup or Olympics. The brand moments that resonate most feel connected to the surrounding experience. That connection might appear through athlete partnerships, contextual media placements or storytelling aligned with the moment in whucg people are already engaged. Increasingly, it also appears through earned media, research and thought leadership that enters the conversation already taking place around the event. In those cases, the brand presence feels additive rather than disruptive.

Modern buyers evaluate more than the message itself. They also evaluate whether the brand appears to understand the environment in which it shows up. When marketing fits naturally within the context people are already paying attention to, it earns engagement. When it interrupts that experience, it is easy to ignore.

For instance, instead of running broad awareness ads during an industry event week, a technology company might publish research tied to the themes being discussed at the conference and promote it within the channels where those conversations are already happening. Media coverage, analyst commentary and social engagement can extend that conversation further.

Relevance has become a structural advantage.

Integration builds trust

The final lesson may matter most for B2B marketers. Major purchasing decisions rarely involve a single buyer. They involve committees of stakeholders with different priorities and perspectives. Marketing, procurement, finance and leadership all weigh the decision in different ways.

In those environments, trust becomes the deciding factor. Integrated marketing helps build that trust. When messaging, media coverage, thought leadership, marketing campaigns and sales engagement reinforce the same narrative, the organization appears coordinated and credible. Earned media plays a particularly important role, validating the brand story through third-party voices. Each interaction strengthens confidence that the brand understands the problem it claims to solve.

Fragmented campaigns send the opposite signal. When the story shifts from channel to channel, buyers begin to question whether the company itself is aligned.

Technology is beginning to make orchestration easier. AI-driven journey tools can connect signals across platforms and help marketers coordinate engagement more intelligently. But technology only works when the strategy behind it is integrated.

The Olympics did not introduce a new marketing concept. They simply make an existing truth easier to see. Omnichannel success does not come from being everywhere. It comes from making every touchpoint work together to build credibility, confidence and trust.

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Geoff Thomas is a senior vice president/growth strategy director at Mower.