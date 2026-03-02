Ballard Partners inks a $2M pact to represent the general command of the Libyan Armed Forces.

The firm will counsel it on public policy positioning, prepare informational materials, and support engagement with US governmental officials and institutions.

It reports to Khalifa Haftar, the 82-year-old general commander of the Libya National Army. Based in Benghazi, he oversees a coalition of militias that control the oilfields and the eastern coastline of the country

The United Nations recognizes the Tripoli-headquartered Government of National Unity as the rightful ruler of the country.

Brian Ballard leads his firm’s five-person Libyan team. He’s joined by former Florida Democratic Congressman Robert Wexler, Middle East & North Africa practice chief Jasmine Zaki, critical minerals group chair Micah Ketchel and senior partner Syl Lukis.

Ballard has a six-month contract with the Libyans that automatically renews for successive six-month periods unless terminated by either side with 30 days of written notice.