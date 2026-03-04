PKPR is representing Art21, a nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to contemporary art through film and education. The agency is leading strategic communications surrounding Art21’s 25th anniversary and its 2026 Spring Gala, which will honor artists Paul Pfeiffer and Charles Gaines. The event will also include a tribute to the late arts patron and former president of the Museum of Modern Art Agnes Gund, who died in September. PKPR’s work includes media relations and narrative development to amplify the organization’s mission and highlight its impact connecting global audiences with the most important artists of our time.

Awestruck, which works with clients in the travel, tourism, and hospitality sector, is selected as AOR for Delaware County Tourism, the official tourism organization for New York's Great Western Catskills. The agency will oversee a comprehensive marketing strategy to promote Delaware County as a destination. Services will include brand development, creative production, media buying, digital marketing, social media management, public relations and website support. Delaware County Tourism supports local businesses, events and visitor services to drive tourism and support economic development. "Awestruck impressed us with their strategic thinking, tourism focus and creative energy," said Sophia Picco, Tourism Director for Delaware County.

The Consultancy PR is named strategic communications partner for home-design company Pepper Home. TCPR will lead media relations, affiliate PR and founder-led thought leadership to elevate the brand’s visibility across design, lifestyle and trade media as well as supporting its growth through commerce channels. The focus of its efforts will be on reinforcing Pepper Home’s position as a design-led, fabric-first brand rooted in customization. The company lets customers create custom furniture, window treatments and décor, incorporating intuitive tools and hands-on design support. Its products are made to order in the US, using sustainable practices.

The Point PR, which has offices in LA, San Diego and New York is named AOR for three hotel properties: The Don CeSar in St. Pete Beach, Florida; JdV by Hyatt, a collection of independent hotels; and The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach. The agency will lead strategic media relations, storytelling and brand positioning initiatives to elevate awareness for all three clients. The Don CeSar, a 277-room property that has been in business since 1928, recently completed a multi-million-dollar renovation featuring refreshed public spaces and a new, 7,400 square-foot Royal Ballroom. JdV by Hyatt is a collection of independent hotels with more than 55 properties across the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach features 552 rooms and suites, all with ocean views and among the largest collection of luxury suites on Oʻahu.