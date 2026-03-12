Marissa Padilla

Global Strategy Group promotes Marissa Padilla to partner in its DC office. Padilla has been with GSG since 2016, most recently serving as EVP. Before coming to GSG, she held senior leadership roles in the Obama administration at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Transportation. Padilla previously served as communications director for former U.S. Sen. Tom Udall (D-NM). Her new duties at GSG will include taking on an expanded role leading the agency’s D.C.office—overseeing client work, thought leadership and new business efforts. She will continue to serve as lead on a portfolio of clients in such sectors as healthcare, tech and advocacy organizations. “Marissa is an exceptional strategist and communicator who brings thoughtful leadership and an unwavering commitment to our clients' success,” said GSG president Tanya Meck.

Rich Haslewood

Ballard Partners is bringing on Rich Haslewood as a partner in its Washington, D.C, office. Haslewood was most recently VP of federal government relations at RAI Services Company, a subsidiary of Reynolds American (formerly R.J. Reynolds). He also served as senior director of state government relations for Reynolds American. He was previously VP at United Rentals and ING, and director at UST. “His deep expertise in navigating complex regulatory landscapes and his proven track record of strategic advocacy at the highest levels of government make him an invaluable asset to our firm,” said Ballard Partners founder and president Brian Ballard.

Trish Nettleship

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, which focuses on retail technology, names Trish Nettleship SVP of marketing. Prior to joining Toshiba, Nettleship served as CMO at NCR Voyix, which provides digital commerce solutions, for clients in the retail and restaurant industries. She led a global marketing and communications organization and helped transform the company’s brand and go-to-market strategy to support a SaaS-first platform. She also held senior marketing leadership roles at medical device company ResMed, including CMO for its SaaS business and VP of marketing for its Brightree division. In her new role, Nettleship will serve on the company’s executive leadership team and lead its global marketing organization. “Her ability to align marketing and sales, elevate global brands, and drive measurable growth through modern, data-driven teams and AI-enabled marketing systems makes her an outstanding addition to our leadership,” said Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions president and CEO Rance Poehler.