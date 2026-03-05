Sachs Media launches SachsHEALTH, a specialized division built to help health care and life sciences organizations win policy fights, protect market access and strengthen their position. SachsHEALTH will draw on the firm’s in-house public affairs, research, digital advocacy, creative and media teams. Senior leaders will remain directly involved in client work, with campaigns designed to move quickly across multiple states and in Washington. SachsHEALTH is the first major growth initiative under partner Ryan Cohn, who was recently named chief strategy officer and will oversee long-term strategy, growth and innovation. Leading the division alongside Cohn is former FleishmanHillard VP, public affairs Byron Johnson, who joins Sachs Media as VP of health, overseeing public affairs strategy, executive positioning, and crisis response across the division’s health client portfolio. “Health care policy and regulation today are shaped in 50 states concurrently,” said Cohn. “SachsHEALTH gives our clients a team that can run real campaigns on each of those fronts at the same time.”

McGuffin Creative Group, a Chicago-based marketing and advertising agency, is accepting applications for its 2026 McGuffin Grant through April 15. The grant will provide $30,000 in creative services to help a 501(c)(3) nonprofit further its mission. The scope of work is defined by the client’s needs and goals, which might include building a more compelling brand, launching a fundraising campaign, or designing materials to help a brand take root or expand its reach. The recipient of the 2025 McGuffin Grant was Tie Tuesday Foundation, a nonprofit group guiding pre-high school young men toward professional careers through community mentorship and educational programming. “We’re eager to continue this important work to amplify the mission of yet another exceptional nonprofit organization,” said McGuffin partner and head of marketing and strategy Betsy Fiden.

Legion Public Affairs, which serves highly regulated industries including healthcare, cannabis, gaming and technology, is launched by Reid Vineis, former senior national advocacy strategist at Republican consulting firm Majority Strategies. The aim of the firm, according to Vineis, is to help corporations build "Influence Equity" through which they create entirely new advocacy organizations with their own brand, instead of borrowing other organizations' credibility for a single fight. The intention is that each campaign adds supporters to the base, and the base compounds over time. "We build something fundamentally different: a new organization with real supporters who chose to join,” said Vineis. “That base doesn't reset to zero, it compounds.”