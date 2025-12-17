Keybridge Communications has picked up the Faith Whittlesey Society to promote Switzerland’s ties with the US.

Named after the former US ambassador to Switzerland and Reagan White House staffer, FWS is a nongovernmental advocacy organization dedicated to fostering cultural, economic and civic understanding between the US and Switzerland.

Keybridge is to write and place six op-eds in prominent online or major-market American publications. It also will syndicate each op-ed to regional newspapers across the US.

The op-eds will be themed “Switzerland: America’s Quiet Ally in Prosperity.”

Keybridge’s contract runs through the end of the year. The pact’s KPIs are 15M cumulative readership, 100K social reach engagements and five policymaker citations.

The DC-based firm will receive $65K for its effort.