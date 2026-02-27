ICR Inc represents Swarmer, the Austin-based drone technology company, whose IPO chalked up the biggest one-day price jump since Newsmax went public a year ago.

Swarmer’s shares surged 520 percent on March 17, compared to the 700 percent gain achieved by Newsmax.

Backed by Eric Prince, founder of the Blackwater security firm, Swarmer’s advanced battelfield AI capabilities have been used by the Ukrainian military since the Russia invasion in 2024.

Swarmer’s technology allows groups of drones to execute missions autonomously, translating human-defined objectives into coordinated action.

“Our software has proven itself in live combat across tens of thousands of missions,” said Serhii Kupriienko, founder/CEO of Swarmer, in September while announcing a funding round.

Swarmer’s IPO opened at $12.50. The NASDAQ-listed stock is now trading at $62.05.