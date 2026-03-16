Ryan Brack

Ryan Brack, a veteran of Meta and Google, comes on as SVP at Eden Communications, a strategic comms firm working with clients in the financial services and deep technology sectors.

He was most recently the founder of Moon Howl Media, an AI-driven media venture. Before that, Brack managed global privacy public affairs at Meta, including communications strategy for generative AI and privacy-enhancing technologies. He has also served as communications manager for global communications and public affairs at Google.

His agency experience includes stints as a consultant at Silicon Matter and SVP at FleishmanHillard and Mercury Public Affairs.

Brack also held roles in the administrations of New York City mayors Michael Bloomberg and Bill de Blasio, where he co-founded the New York City Mayor’s Office of Tech and Innovation.

At Eden Commnications, Brack will work to raise the profile of Eden’s position at the intersection of deep technology, public affairs and high-stakes reputation management.

“He understands how deep technologies like artificial intelligence reshape institutions, policy, and public trust. His ability to navigate complex reputational landscapes makes him an extraordinary addition to our leadership team,” said Eden Communications founder and former New York Post Washington correspondent Ebony Lewkowitz.