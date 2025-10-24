In a recent PR’s Top Pros Talk podcast episode, Doug Simon, CEO of D S Simon Media, and Valerie Combs, Senior Vice President and Head of Communications at IAC, discuss how companies build and evolve brands in a rapidly changing digital environment. The conversation highlights the work of IAC, a company that has grown some of the most recognizable brands over the past few decades. “We’re a holding company and the birthplace of brands such as Expedia, Match, Tinder, Vimeo, Angie’s List, and a bunch of really well-known digital companies,” Valerie says. She describes the organization as an anti-conglomerate, explaining that the goal is to invest in companies, grow them, and eventually free them to “stand on their own as a publicly traded company.”

One of the biggest challenges in public relations is modernizing a brand that people already think they understand. According to Valerie, this requires humility and curiosity. She highlights People as an example, a publication with decades of history and strong public trust. The brand evolved to meet changing digital consumption habits. Rather than abandoning its identity, the company studied how audiences consumed content and shifted the business toward digital storytelling, with formats such as “digital-only issues and TikTok-only covers.” Listening carefully to audiences is a key part of staying relevant. “You really do have to pay attention and listen. Getting to the truth of what your value is, not what you think it is, not what you've messaged it to be, but what you really are at your essence,” Valerie says. When organizations clearly understand their identity and purpose, their messaging becomes stronger and more focused.

Authenticity is not always easy to achieve. Valerie explains that it requires honest self-reflection and consistent storytelling. “This notion of being authentic is actually not easy because it requires you to really look in the mirror and understand who you are.” She explains that authenticity may look different for each leader and organization, but the goal remains the same: ensuring that communication aligns with reality. In an era where audiences can quickly question messaging, authenticity becomes a powerful way to build trust.

AI platforms can analyze large amounts of information quickly, making it easier for communicators to identify trends and understand audience perspectives. Valerie believes technology should not be the only driver of an innovative strategy. “AI can definitely play a role, and it should play a role, but it’s really an enabler for an outcome that is designed from a human perspective.” Technology can support decision-making, but human judgment and creativity must guide the final message. Valerie suggests that the growth of AI may actually increase the value of human connection. As automated tools produce more content, authentic relationships become even more meaningful. “The more attention and noise that we have around AI, the more value real human voices and actual human experiences come to bear on the work that we do,” she says. She emphasizes relationships with journalists as an example, noting that trust and empathy remain essential parts of successful communication.

Even as technology evolves, communicators must still understand their organization deeply. “At the end of the day, you still have to be the most knowledgeable person you know in the room when it comes to your product, how it works, and what your customers are experiencing,” Valerie explains. As the media landscape continues to evolve, organizations that combine technological tools with human insight will be in the best position to earn trust and stay relevant.

View all of the interviews in the “PR's Top Pros Talk” series. Interested in taking part? Contact Doug Simon at [email protected].

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Lynsey Stanicki is the Marketing Manager, Digital Video Content Producer at D S Simon Media.