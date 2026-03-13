The Kingdom of Fife, which is a 20-minute train ride from Edinburgh, is looking for a destination marketing firm.

The goal of the “Welcome to Fife” campaign is to position it as a world class visitor destination known for being a leader in sustainable tourism, and renowned for the warm welcome visitors receive.

Fife has a rich history. It is home of Dunfermline Abbey, the burial place of Robert the Bruce and 11 Scottish kings and queens; and the medieval city of St. Andrews.

It features golf courses, quaint fishing villages, stunning scenery and a magnificent coastline.

The marketing campaign will focus on reaching young families and retired people across Scotland and the North of England.

It will demonstrate “that there is enough for visitors to see and do to provide a base for a short break or longer holiday,” according to the RFP.

The Fife Council plans to issue a two-year contract, beginning May 16. There will options for two additional years. The annual budget will run in the $110K range.

Proposals, which are due April 1, go to Scotland’s e-procurement site.

Read the RFP (PDF).