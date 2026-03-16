Karine Cousineau

NATIONAL Public Relations hires Karine Cousineau as SVP, practice lead, public affairs and government relations. Cousineau most recently served as VP, strategic communications at Beer Canada, a non-profit organization that advocates on behalf of brewers and adult consumers. She was previously director of corporate affairs at The Green Organic Dutchman, a licensed producer of cannabis products, and has been a government and public relations consultant at Summa Strategies. At NATIONAL, Cousineau will serve as a member of the Toronto senior leadership team. "Karine brings exceptional depth of experience and strong relationships across the public affairs landscape, along with a proven ability to deliver meaningful outcomes for clients navigating complex regulatory environments,” said Jennifer McCormack, Managing Partner of NATIONAL’s Toronto office.

(L-R) Maggie Kash, Felicia McLemore

The American Clean Power Association names Maggie Kash as VP of public relations and Felicia McLemore as VP of corporate communications. Kash was most recently at Google, where led AI and energy public affairs. At the Sierra Club, she served as chief of communications for over a decade. In her new position, she will work to drive communications strategies aimed at influencing policy and inspiring action around clean energy issues. “She is an accomplished communicator with a strong record of leading advocacy campaigns and rapid response communications,” said ACP chief communications officer Artealia Gilliard. McLemore previously served as head of executive communication & visibility at PepsiCo. Before that, she was SVP, business transformation at Edelman and head of communications for the DC government. Gilliard called her “an accomplished leader with a strong record of effective executive positioning and thought leadership strategies.” ACPA represents energy storage, wind, utility-scale solar, clean hydrogen and transmission companies.

Simon Mouyal

Armis, a cyber exposure management & security company, appoints Simon Mouyal as CMO. Mouyal joins the company from identity security firm CyberArk, where also held the CMO post. He has also led marketing at athenahealth and Metadata Soutions, as well as serving as VP, global marketing at Rackspace and holding a variety of executive marketing position as Microsoft. At Armis, Mouyal will oversee the company’s global marketing strategy and execution to accelerate category leadership and demand for Armis Centrix™, its cyber exposure management platform. “Simon will be instrumental in modernizing our global marketing engine and solidifying Armis as the definitive leader in cyber exposure management,” said Armis CEO and co-founder Yevgeny Dibrov. “He's a category creator and has a proven track record of leading world-class marketing organizations.”