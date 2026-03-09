History Factory, which provides corporate heritage management for such clients as The Boston Beer Company, Caterpillar, Southwest Airlines and Verizon, launches Chroniqle, a bespoke, closed-loop AI platform for enterprise. The platform extracts data from analog and born-digital archives and uses it to build a secure, conversational intelligence engine. By searching, filtering and double-checking sources before responding, the agency says that Chroniqle provides a higher level of accuracy than other chatbots. Powered by Anthropic and Google’s AI models, Chroniqle adds its own proprietary workflow orchestration layer to preserve the structural integrity of complex corporate assets. “Chroniqle has fundamentally changed how we interact with our institutional knowledge,” said LeeAnne Lang, legacy communications manager at Bechtel, which has been testing Chroniqle since October. “We rely on it because it’s inherently trustworthy—it provides a clear trail back to the original source and, crucially, knows its own limits.”

McLean Media, a boutique PR agency specializing in personal branding, thought leadership and storytelling strategy for executives, entrepreneurs and emerging leaders, unveils Press Hustle, a platform built to help startups, creators and small businesses take control of their public relations strategy, at South by Southwest (SXSW) 2026. The platform walks users through the full PR process, from identifying a newsworthy story to building targeted media lists and pitching journalists. Each finalized press release is published through Press Hustle’s news partner, Boardroom Buzz, with additional distribution opportunities planned. Members also get access to a PR video course library and templates; an AI-powered press release builder; 25 media list contacts for free; and a hosted media kit with branded URL. It will be open to all users in Q2 2026. “Press Hustle gave me the structure to handle PR without feeling overwhelmed,” said Lofty Pops co-founder Natalie Heiter, an early user of the platform, “It gave me the confidence to step into the spotlight and tell our story.”

InnoVision Marketing Group introduces a digital series, “The Fundamentals of Success.” Developed by InnoVision Marketing Group CEO and executive creative director Ric Militi, the series looks at core behaviors, standards and expectations that help ensure long-term professional success. During the agency’s weekly companywide meetings, Militi introduces five different fundamentals, ranging from extraordinary communication and detail obsession to grit, enthusiasm and humility. These team meetings are recorded and transformed into short-form digital content, offering an authentic look at the ideas shaping leadership inside the agency. The videos are then uploaded to social media platforms that be viewed at no cost. As the series expands, it aims to spark broader conversations around the principles that underpin sustained success in modern business.