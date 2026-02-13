Ronn Torossian

In 2026, crisis public relations has affected many companies in an environment defined by instantaneous information flows, relentless social media scrutiny and increasingly diffuse stakeholder expectations. From safety concerns at Boeing to governance turmoil at OpenAI, regulatory backlash against Meta’s platforms, and operational breakdowns at United Airlines, 2026 has seen major crisis PR issues.

There has also been a major mismatch between communication and perception. Slow and procedural messaging without emotional resonance, fragmented leadership communication, overwhelming policy‑heavy language and a pervasive gap between words and observable action have repeatedly undermined corporate credibility.

Now more than ever, today’s media environment rewards coherence, speed, and empathy, and punishes anything less.

Boeing: When Technical Accuracy Substitutes for Human Connection

The crisis that Boeing faced in early 2026 was not a new one: renewed concerns over manufacturing quality and regulatory inspections emerged in the context of several maintenance events that raised questions about production oversight. Boeing’s public image was already fragile after past safety scandals and the company needed to provide real, emotional reassurance.

Boeing’s initial communications were aimed at satisfying regulators and reassuring airline clients. Early statements laid out the steps the company was taking: engineering reviews, enhanced oversight protocols in partnership with federal and international aviation authorities, and assurances of full compliance with inspection requirements. These statements used the language of industry insiders, and on paper they read as comprehensive.

In practice, however, they did not speak to the primary concerns of the broader public: whether they could trust the planes they boarded, or whether airline partners could depend on Boeing to deliver products without cutting corners. Boeing’s early messaging scrupulously avoided addressing that emotional dimension, and that omission quickly became a focal point of criticism.

Passengers posted videos describing their anxiety about flying amid unresolved safety questions. Coverage in major outlets juxtaposed Boeing’s paragraphs of compliance metrics with personal testimonies of families who flew recently. Airline partners, pressed for statements, voiced irritation that Boeing’s tone felt distant.

Effective crisis communication in such emotionally charged contexts requires acknowledging stakeholders’ fears up front and not merely reframing them through the lens of compliance.

Eventually, Boeing shifted tone, with senior leaders offering more direct commentary on passenger safety priorities and outlining tangible steps beyond compliance checklists but it took a long time and should have been done much better.

OpenAI: How Ambiguity Fueled Uncertainty

OpenAI learned quickly that when the company’s board abruptly removed then‑CEO Sam Altman and then reinstated him days later, the communications fallout overshadowed the internal leadership dispute.

The crisis began with ambiguity. Initial announcements were terse, offering little context. Furious internal chatter from employees quickly spread externally, creating a narrative vacuum that was filled by speculation and contradictory accounts.

In any crisis, the absence of a recognized authoritative voice creates space for competing narratives, In this case, those narratives proliferated across technology and business media.

The company didn’t own the story.

OpenAI eventually stabilized the narrative by centering Sam Altman as the communicator of record and delivering a more comprehensive account of governance changes. But the initial delay and lack of clarity allowed perceptions of instability to take hold.

The OpenAI incident demonstrated that crisis PR cannot be an afterthought to leadership strategy; it must be integrated into organizational protocols for handling governance disputes.

Meta: Complexity Without Clarity

The crisis that Meta has faced regarding platform safety, misinformation and data governance this year is not new and is the cumulative effect of years of regulatory pressure, activist scrutiny and public skepticism. But 2026 offered an illuminating moment when the company’s crisis PR strategy revealed its own limitations.

When user safety concerns spiked in the aftermath of high‑profile incidents linked to harmful content amplification, Meta’s response was predictably detailed. The company produced multi‑page policy statements, hosted moderated forums on content governance, and released technical walkthroughs of algorithm adjustments. Internally, executives emphasized precision, ensuring that statements conformed exactly to regulatory obligations and reflected the complexity of global platform operations. Externally, stakeholders translated this complexity as distance. Meta’s communications felt dense, impersonal, and bureaucratic.

But complex, difficult terms don’t equal credibility. If audiences cannot readily interpret what an organization is saying, they default to skepticism—and skepticism is easily amplified on social platforms where soundbites rule and nuance loses.

The deeper issue at Meta is structural—the company operates a global platform with legal obligations in dozens of jurisdictions. Yet complexity cannot be an excuse for opacity. Effective crisis communication requires distilling technical detail into clear statements that address primary stakeholder concerns while preserving accuracy.

United Airlines: When Actions and Words Diverge

Operational failures—such as service disruptions, flight cancellations and customer mishandling—present crisis communication challenges of a different order, because the evidence of failure is often visible in real time. This year, United Airlines experienced several such episodes, and its messaging repeatedly lagged behind the realities being shared by passengers.

During a major service disruption that stranded thousands of travelers, United’s initial public response consisted of reiterations of internal policies, logistics updates and assurances that teams were working to resolve issues. However, passengers were broadcasting their experiences on social media as they unfolded: family videos showing long lines, staff struggling to manage crowded gates, and passengers expressing frustration at communication breakdowns. These first‑hand accounts reached millions of viewers within hours.

The fundamental error in United’s crisis communication was not that the company failed to release information, but that its messaging appeared detached from what people were witnessing firsthand.

In one widely shared video, a traveler described being told “everything is under control” even as flights were visibly delayed and no updates were provided. The contrast between the passenger’s lived experience and the corporate messaging created a credibility gap that news outlets highlighted in subsequent coverage. Other airlines seized the moment by communicating more directly with affected passengers.

Over the course of 2026, United did improve its integration of operational updates with public messaging, including providing real‑time status feeds on social channels and deploying senior leaders to communicate directly with frustrated customers. But those adjustments came only after significant reputational cost was already incurred.

The enduring flaw in these approaches is a prioritization of internal assurance over external engagement. Stakeholders do not evaluate crisis communication from the vantage point of corporate complexity; they evaluate it from the vantage point of their lived experience, uncertainty and emotional context.

To build crisis PR success, companies must remember some key rules.

Respond quickly. Fast communication isn’t about being perfect—it’s about preventing rumors, speculation, and worst-case assumptions from taking hold. Show empathy. Recognize how people feel. Understanding emotional impact isn’t just polite—it builds trust and credibility. Make leaders visible. When senior leaders speak clearly and consistently, it helps organize information. Silence or mixed messages are seen as indecision. Keep it clear. Complex information should be simplified so people can understand it. Clear, digestible explanations matter more than technical perfection. Match words with actions. Communication must reflect reality. Messages that don’t align with what’s happening lose credibility.

Crisis communication is about maintaining coherence between words, actions, leadership intent, and stakeholder experience under pressure. Organizations that recognize this dynamic, that commit not just to transparency but to empathic transparency, will be better equipped to manage crises and preserve credibility. Those that do not will continue to repeat the same mistakes—only faster, more publicly, and with greater reputational cost than ever before.

Ronn Torossian, founder of 5WPR, has taught on crisis PR at Harvard University.