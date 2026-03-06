Impact PR & Communications is named PR agency of record for Parc Center for Disabilities, a St. Petersburg, FL-based nonprofit that has been providing lifelong support for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities since 1953. The agency will work to ensure positive positioning for Parc Center and promote its mission and services. “This partnership with Impact PR will allow us to better connect with our donors, partners and the greater community about the meaningful work we’re doing and the difference it’s making for the incredible individuals we support,” said Parc Center for Disabilities president and CEO Michelle Detweiler. Impact’s clients in the nonprofit space also include Abilities First, Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley, the Dutchess County SPCA, Hudson River Housing, Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival and The Poughkeepsie Public Schools Foundation.

Hollywood Agency comes on board as public relations of record for The Pan-Mass Challenge, a bike-a-thon that benefits cancer research and treatment at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The agency will lead integrated efforts to expand awareness of the PMC’s year-round initiatives, highlight the impact of its riders and volunteers, and amplify its fundraising achievements. Its efforts will encompass enhanced brand storytelling, media relations and strategic communications. In 2025, the PMC raised $78 million for Dana-Farber, bringing the organization’s cumulative contribution to more than $1.125 billion since 1980. “Our RFP process brought several highly qualified agencies to the table,” said PMC VP of marketing & strategic partnerships Bill Alfano. “Hollywood Agency’s deep understanding of our mission and brand, along with their passion and creativity, made them stand out amongst the others.”

Ilex Content Strategies, a London-based B2B marketing and communications consultancy that works with telecoms, cloud, cybersecurity, data center and digital infrastructure organizations, is named marketing and communications agency of record for Indigo, which designs, deploys, supports and scales digital infrastructure. Ilex will support brand and messaging development, account-based marketing, content creation, internal communications, and “Borderless PR.” ndigo provides critical digital infrastructure for clients incuding hyperscalers, subsea networks, cloud and OTT players, carriers and fixed and mobile network providers. “Ilex understands complex, technical businesses and how to position them with clarity and confidence,” said Indigo CEO Michel Robert.

Matte PR, a Toronto-based communications consultancy that works with brands across finance, design, lifestyle, hospitality, and real estate, signs on Chexy, a platform that lets users make large recurring payments, including rent, childcare, personal and property taxes, and business payments, where institutions typically require bank transfers. Matte PR will lead strategic communications, including media relations, founder storytelling and brand positioning. . “Fintech works best when the story is easy to understand and Chexy has that clarity,” said Matte PR founder and CEO Heidi Ruggier. “Our role is to help shape that narrative as the company grows.”