The Miles Partnership has updated its contract with Mexico’s Los Cabos Tourism Trust, showing fees of $985,560 for the two-year comprehensive marketing plan for North America.

The plan calls for increasing “top-of-mind-recall and Los Cabos brand awareness as the most exclusive destination in Mexico, featuring a range of activities lined to the broad diversity of the Pacific Ocean, Sea of Cortez and the California Sur desert.

Target audiences are high-income householders or individuals with the ability to travel to luxury or super-luxury spots at least three times a year.

Los Cabos is looking for “aspirational” travelers who have a taste for visiting locations that offer world-class gastronomy and offer fishing, golf and adventure experiences.

Major source markets are California, Texas, Arizona, New York, Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Calgary.

The Los Cabos Tourism Board last month said the recent round of gang violence in Mexico did impact its region that “remains safe and able to access.”

Los Cabos and Baja California Sur, the state in which Los Cabos is located, were not part of the US embassy’s shelter-in-place alerts.

The State Dept. has a Level 2 warning for Los Cabos and Baja California Sur that advises visitors to exercise increased caution due to crime.