The Hidden Valley Lake Community Services District, which provides water to homes and business in California’s Lake County, is looking for PR and social media support to help it better engage with its customers.
CA Water District Needs PR, Social Support
Thu., Mar. 19, 2026
By Kevin McCauley
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