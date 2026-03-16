Alisa Finkelstein

Lucky Break Public Relations recruits MikeWorldWide group vice president Alisa Finkelstein to lead its New York office as president. Finkelstein had been with MWW since 2013, overseeing digital and traditional programs for such clients as Warner Bros. Discovery, Flickr, Shutterstock, Patreon, Roc Nation, TIDAL, Harry Potter Shops New York & Chicago and Villa One Tequila. In her new post, she will spearhead the growth of LBPR’s New York location, working to drive new business development, build and mentor a high-performing team, and ensure best-in-class client service and operational excellence. “Alisa brings an exceptional mix of entertainment knowledge and tech literacy that aligns perfectly with the evolution of LBPR,” said agency principal and founder Mike Stommel.

Joshua Boisvert

Orion Strategies, which advises on energy projects around the country, names Joshua Boisvert director, strategic engagement. Boisvert was most recently president and founder of InfluenceIQ Strategies. He previously served as SVP at Beekeeper Group and was at Davies for 15 years, serving as VP and then EVP. “Throughout his career, Joshua has masterfully navigated the complex landscape of federal, state, and local public affairs, earning a reputation as a thought leader in the energy industry,” said Orion Strategies CEO Curtis Wilkerson. “He has managed and advised campaigns for major corporations, trade associations, and non-profits. Joshua brings a wealth of expertise in grassroots strategy, government relations, and strategic counsel.”

Kathleen Francke

LDWW brings on Kathleen Francke as managing director in its Dallas office. Francke joins the agency from Golin, where she most recently served as director, consumer marketing, heading up communications strategy for brands within the Nestlé Purina portfolio, as well as The Container Store, Cisco and Tetra Pak. She previously held account positions at Edelman and Hill+Knowlton Strategies. LDWW has also made four new hires in its Oklahoma City location. Addie Chappell, who joins the firm as senior director, account services, joins from ad agency Freestyle. Current director of digital accounts Georgia Benham will now serve as director account service. Former Children’s Health Foundation communications director Callie Koch comes on at LDWW as director, social media. Anna Webb, who was previously marketing director at Rumble Boxing and CycleBar, also joins the firm as director, social media.