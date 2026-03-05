Qorvis is working with the embassy of Ghana to advance the mission of the country’s Millennium Excellence Foundation in the US.

Founded in 2000, MEF is a non-profit organization that recognizes achievements of African businesses.

It focuses on areas such as agriculture & food security; water, sanitation & hygiene; and science, innovation and technology.

The DC-based firm is conducting outreach to selected African-American and African community leaders, media executives, and other influential contacts, and arranging introductory meetings.

Qorvis also will identify potential contacts in the White House for MEF, and prepare op-eds for placements in Washington media to shape public understanding of MEF’s goals and activities in the US.