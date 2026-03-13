New York Dept. of Health’s Bureau of Tobacco Control is seeking a firm to create a campaign that exposes the tobacco industry’s influence as a driving force behind the tobacco epidemic, highlighting its impact on health, communities, and the environment.
NYS Targets Tobacco Companies
Fri., Mar. 20, 2026
By Kevin McCauley
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