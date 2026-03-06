IMAGINE PR has been appointed North American public relations representative for Time + Tide, a collection of safari camps and island properties in Zambia and Madagascar. The agency will oversee public and media relations and manage brand positioning for the company. A family-owned operation, Time + Tide is dedicated to protecting and preserving its destinations through responsible tourism, conservation and community engagement. It supports such initiatives as women’s empowerment programs, student sponsorship and educational support, as well as biodiversity conservation efforts.

The Wilful Group, a London-based communications agency and certified B Corp, is working with Blue Earth Summit, described as the Festival of the Future, to deepen its risk and insurance content and partnerships. Wilful will help organize the summit, as well as its Forum events at such venues as London Climate Action Week. The agency will deliver workshops at the events, aimed at founders, on how to craft a compelling investment story. Wilful has also announced its membership in 1% for the Planet, a global organization working to accelerate “smart environmental giving,” and has added the organization to its client roster. “Wilful’s work in climate risk, mitigation and insurance brings a vital voice to the Blue Earth conversation,” says Blue Earth founder Will Hayler, adding that the agency’s insights will bring “a clearer understanding of risk into the ecosystem.”

Backbone, which specializes in outdoor and active lifestyle brands, forms a partnership with Best Day Brewing, a non-alcoholic beer brand. Backbone will support the brand’s media strategy, working across public relations, community and creator management, and paid media channels. Founded in 2021, Best Day Brewing is for sale online and in 40 states at more than 5,000 retailers. Part of a non-alcoholic beer industry that surpassed $1 billion in sales last year, its range of craft brews includes West Coast IPA, Hazy IPA, Kölsch, and Electro-Lime, as well as rotating limited-edition flavors. "Backbone has spent decades building credibility with exactly the communities we want to reach,” said Best Day Brewing founder Tate Huffard. “They see Best Day the way we do—as a way to make more space for great beer moments."

The Consultancy PR is working with lifestyle brand Lulu and Georgia. TCPR will be providing project-based support for the brand surrounding the launch of its first retail showroom, which is in Los Angeles. Lulu and Georgia designs and curates essentials and statement pieces—from rugs and furniture to décor—for both interior designers and design enthusiasts. It offers seasonal editorials, weekly edits and collaborations focused on creating homes that feel personal and inspired.