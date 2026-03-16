Brian Quigley

Rutgers University hires Brian Quigley to head up its governmental affairs office. Quigley comes to Rutgers from Prudential Financial, where he served as VP, government affairs. He was previously deputy executive director and general counsel for the New Jersey Assembly Majority Office. At Rutgers, Quigley will advocate for the university in Trenton and Washington, D.C. “Brian brings a reputation for strategic insight, collaborative leadership, and a deep commitment to strengthening New Jersey’s public institutions, economic vitality and the higher education ecosystem,” said Rutgers president William F. Tate IV. “I look forward to working closely with him to build on Rutgers’ strong relationships with government leaders and to further elevate the university’s impact as The State University of New Jersey.”

Corey Moran

Capri Holdings Limited, a global fashion group names Corey Moran as CMO at Michael Kors, effective April 6. Moran joins the company from Google, where he was head of industry for its fashion and luxury unit. Before that, he was category lead, personal care & fragrance at Coty. At Michael Kors, Moran will oversee an integrated marketing organization encompassing brand communications, content creation and consumer data analytics. “Corey brings extensive knowledge of marketing and data analytics in the fashion, luxury and consumer space,” said Capri Holdings chairman and CEO John D. Idol. “This new position reflects Michael Kors’ continued focus on strengthening its leadership team and advancing its marketing capabilities.”

Allan Samson

T-Mobile promotes Allan Samson to CMO. Samson has been with the company since 2016, most recently serving as EVP and chief broadband officer. Before coming to T-Mobile, he was SVP, marketing at Charter Communications and SVP, chief sales and marketing officer at Birch Communications. In his new position, Samson will be tasked with transforming T-Mobile’s marketing organization into one connected performance marketing engine. “Under his leadership, broadband became one of the fastest-growing parts of our portfolio,” said T-Mobile chief business & product officer Mike Katz. “I can't think of a better person to lead this part of our business.”