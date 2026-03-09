DGA Group is providing government affairs and strategic advisory services to OCP North America, phosphate fertilizer operation owned by the Government of Morocco.

That representation comes during a “political climate, where foreign investment in U.S. agriculture faces unprecedented scrutiny under the banner of ‘national security,’ with states aggressively legislating against foreign land ownership,” says DGA’s letter of engagement.

The “protectionist wave” stands in contrast to the Trump’s executive order on food supply chain security, which has a mandate to “crush domestic inflation.”

That divergence creates a “unique opening” for OCP NA to “position itself not as a foreign investor challenging U.S. sovereignty, but as the essential deflationary partner required to fulfill the White House's price-reduction goals.”

DGA’s task is to erect a "political fortress" around OCP NA’s commercial operations and run a government affairs campaign that validates its affirmative vision for the U.S. and “supply chain resilience”

The narrative will focus on how OCP NA drives affordability, lowers input costs for U.S. farmers, reduces food prices for American consumers, and strengthens partnerships with key U.S. stakeholders.

DGA partners Justin McCarthy, who served in the US Trade Rep’s office; Nicole Frazier, the highest ranking Black woman in Trump’s first White House; John Russell, deputy COS to House Speaker Dennis Hastert; and Sander Lurie, COS to Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Frank Lautenberg, handle OCP NA.

DGA receives a $42,500 monthly retainer.