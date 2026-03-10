Ruder Finn acquires The Equity Group, a New York-based investor relations agency. The acquisition strengthens Ruder Finn’s investor relations capabilities as AI and LLM-search meaningfully impact how information that moves markets is discovered and utilized. Known for its informed counsel and comprehensive, high-touch approach, The Equity Group supports clients with investor positioning, corporate development and earnings communications, analyst outreach, and investor awareness and engagement. Its programs include arranging investor meetings, conferences, and targeted engagement opportunities designed to connect management teams with key members of the investment community. “Our AI capabilities help us identify investor sentiment to pinpoint strengths and weaknesses, augment preparation for earnings calls and 1:1 investor meetings, and develop content that will be impactful,” said Ruder Finn Kathy Bloomgarden. “The Equity Group brings deep expertise and long-standing, trusted relationships within the investment community, enabling us to help clients better understand, reach, and engage with relevant audiences.”

PRSA announces FutureCon 2026, a one-day summit on May 14 that will look at how artificial intelligence, media disruption and evolving stakeholder expectations are reshaping the communications industry. The event, which will bring together senior executives, strategists and innovators, is sponsored by Agility PR Solutions, a provider of media monitoring and PR measurement technology. The agenda features a series of forward-looking sessions addressing the strategic, technological and cultural shifts transforming the profession, with additional updates and program enhancements to be announced in the coming weeks. Running from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., FutureCon precedes the evening’s Anvil Awards ceremony, honoring the most effective and innovative strategic communications campaigns and tactics of the past year. “Our goal is to equip communicators with the perspective and practical insights they need not just to navigate change, but to lead it.” said PRSA CEO Matthew Marcial.

IPREX held its inaugural IPREX Leadership Development Conference from March 16-20. The virtual program brought together emerging agency leaders to explore how cultural differences shape team dynamics, message interpretation and strategic choices. Sponsored by Anders CPA, the program covered four core areas: self-awareness as foundation of leadership, cultural awareness as driver of effective communication, leading teams in complex environments and refining strategies through cultural insight. The virtual format enabled participants to learn from practitioners representing agencies in North America, Latin America and Europe, with live panel discussions featuring experienced agency principals. "By bringing together emerging leaders from across the Americas to learn from experienced practitioners spanning three continents, we're ensuring the next generation has the cultural awareness and strategic skills to serve clients in increasingly complex global environments,” said IPREX executive director and ILDC course designer Alexandra Mayhew.

Elpida, a Tel Aviv-based AI-powered marketing compliance platform built for the healthcare industry, launches a new platform designed to streamline regulatory compliance for healthcare companies and their marketing agencies. Embedded directly into marketing and compliance workflows, the platform protects healthcare brands by detecting regulatory issues in real time, alerting key stakeholders, and generating compliant messaging that remains aligned with each brand’s marketing strategy. Elpida provides what it calls a “Live Regulatory Perimeter,“ acting as a continuous safety layer for a healthcare brand's marketing assets, ensuring that all marketing assets are compliant before they ever reach a formal review process. “By embedding AI directly into the marketing workflow, we help organizations detect compliance risks instantly, empower marketing and compliance teams to work together more effectively,” said Elpida co-founder and CEO Gal Levenhaim.