Public Policy Holding Company has acquired London’s Westminster Policy Partners Limited to expand its economic-led analysis and research-based advocacy communications capability.

Founded in 2014 by Nick Faith and Sean Worth, WPI Strategy combines communications and policy advisory with an industry-leading in-house economics capability, led by Martin Beck, the former chief economic adviser to the EY ITEM Club.

It produces high-quality research and due diligence to support the commercial and reputational goals of its clients, including Abbvie, Bupa, Cisco, London City Airport, Microsoft, Pension Insurance Corporation and VodafoneThree.

WPI Strategy has 14 staffers and generated $3.3M in net revenues in the 12 months to January 2026.

Stewart Hall, CEO of PPHC, said the acquisition exemplifies the firm's disciplined approach to growth. “We are adding a meaningful, differentiated capability that strengthens our ability to combine economic evidence, policy advocacy and strategic communications to benefit our clients,” he added. “Following our Nasdaq listing, our intention remains to deploy capital in a focused and accretive manner. This transaction is a perfect example of that strategy in action.”

WPPL will be part of PPHC’s Pagefield Group strategic communications shop in London.

"The combination of WPI Strategy's economic and political consulting expertise with Pagefield's fully-integrated public affairs, digital and corporate communications capabilities means that, together, we can offer clients the most comprehensive and fully integrated offer in the UK market,” said Faith.

PPHC also owns Trailrunner International, Pine Cove Strategies, Seven Letter, Crossroad Strategies, Forbes Tate Partners, O’Neill & Assocs., Concordant, MultiState Assocs., Alpine Group Partners, Lucas Public Affairs and KP Public Affairs.