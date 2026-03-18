The Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority wants to build a pool of local talent to provide communications, video production and photographic services.

It wants to tell the stories of the people who live in its 5,000 affordable housing units and 12K privately-owned rental apartments through Section 8 HCV programs.

The RFP notes that “presenting complicated information in a visually compelling, easy-to-understand manner is vital to our organization’s mission; video storytelling is an ideal medium to accomplish this.”

CMHA wants firms or freelancers who excel at visual storytelling and creating appealing, informative videos that convey its messaging while holding the viewer’s attention throughout.

It plans to use the material for online viewing, social media posts, presentations and events. Scripts and a general description of content will be provided by CMHA.

On the communications front, CMHA needs a firm or freelancer to write press releases, respond to media requests, conduct research and handle any crisis that may pop up.

Proposals, which are due April 6, go to Drew Kendall and CMHA’s e-procurement site.

Read the RFP (PDF).