Sam Fabens

The Bank Policy Institute, a nonpartisan public policy, research and advocacy group that represents universal banks, regional banks and the major foreign banks doing business in the United States, names Sam Fabens head of communications, effective April 20. Fabens comes to BPI from public affairs agency VOX Global, where he most recently served as a partner and led the firm’s financial services practice. At VOX, he worked with clients across a range of industries, including financial services, technology and telecommunications, to develop and execute communications campaigns around public policy. “With nearly two decades of experience in D.C., he brings insights and perspective to our team that will further strengthen our advocacy for our member banks,” said BPI chief public affairs officer Kate Childress.

Diane Hockenberry

By Light Professional IT Services, which provides advanced technology solutions that deliver cyber and warfighter training platforms for defense and national security missions, appoints Diane Hockenberry as CMO. Hockenberry was most recently senior director, marketing and strategic communications at Trident, a private equity-backed defense technology portfolio. Her previous positions include heading up corporate communications at satellite communications company Iridium Communications and leading marketing and senior director, marketing and engagement at WAMU 88.5, Washington, DC's NPR affiliate. In her new role, Hockenberry will oversee enterprise marketing, brand strategy, and product commercialization across By Light's cyber and modeling, simulation & training divisions. "Diane's leadership and experience bridging commercial innovation with mission-driven solutions will help ensure our capabilities are represented with the same precision and impact with which they're built," said By Light CEO Bob Donahue.

Jill Thomas

Chicken Salad Chick, a fast-casual chicken salad restaurant chain, brings on Jill Thomas as CMO. Thomas joins the company from PGA TOUR Superstore, where she was SVP and CMO of retail and e-commerce, leading fan engagement, lifecycle marketing and digital commerce initiatives. She has also held senior marketing posts at Disney Parks, Experiences and Products; Edible Brands; Yum! Brands; and Publix Super Markets. At Chicken Salad Chick, Thomas will lead all brand and marketing functions, overseeing national consumer marketing, digital and loyalty strategy, menu innovation support, and guest experience initiatives. "Jill's ability to connect data-driven strategy with meaningful guest experiences makes her an exceptional addition to our leadership team," said Chicken Salad Chick president and CEO Scott Deviney.