French/West/Vaughan signs on to providepublic relations and integrated marketing support for Allegiance Flag Supply, a Charleston, SC-based manufacturer dedicated to producing high-quality, U.S.-made American flags. The agency’s work will focus on expanding the company’s national presence and amplifying its mission to restore American craftsmanship. The engagement comes as America250—the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the U.S.—promotes such initiatives as a national effort to place American flags in classrooms across the country. The engagement adds to FWV’s growing roster of clients in the consumer products and American manufacturing sectors—including Zippo Manufacturing Company, W.R. Case & Sons Cutlery Company (Case Knives), and Tru Western, which offers Western-inspired fragrances. “FWV shares our commitment to telling authentic stories, and we look forward to working together to bring greater awareness to the importance of domestic manufacturing and the values our company represents,” said Allegiance Flag Supply co-founder Katie Lyon.

FINN Partners is appointed public relations agency of record for rare wine reseller Benchmark Wine Group. The agency will lead all public relations initiatives, focusing on earned media relations and efforts targeting rare wine and spirit consumers, retailers, restaurants and collectors. Established in 2002, Napa, CA- based Benchmark Wine Group is the leading source of rare and back-vintage wine for wine retailers, restaurants and collectors in the U.S. In 2024, it acquired white glove specialty reseller The Wine Spectrum. "FINN Partners stood out for their expertise in the luxury lifestyle, wine, AI and tech sectors, as well as their sophisticated approach to storytelling,” said David Parker, CEO of Benchmark Wine Group and president of the National Association of Wine Retailers.

Avenue Z is selected as agency of record by Renaissance Benefits, a provider of ancillary and supplemental benefits, following Renaissance’s recent acquisition of Ansel Health. The agency will drive full-funnel performance for Renaissance’s ancillary and supplemental benefits portfolio, leading earned, owned and performance media—including AI Search Optimization. Avenue Z will also support Renaissance’s launch of its new RenSecureHealth product, a supplemental health insurance plan that provides coverage for a wide range of unexpected medical expenses, through integrated digital marketing, communications and broker-focused programs. “We were looking for an agency that feels like an extension of our team, not just a vendor, and that thinks about our business the way we do, bringing proactive, modern ideas across digital, social, and PR,” said Renaissance SVP, customer experience & brand Chris Adams. “Avenue Z really showed up that way for us.”