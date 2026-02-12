Peter Thiel-backed Palantir Technologies has added Democratic firm Ferox Strategies to its DC lobbying line-up to handle data analytics and technology issues.

Christian Antelo, who was a legal fellow at the Senate Democratic Steering Committee, and Debra Dixon, chief of staff to California Congressman Xavier Becerra, work the account.

The Financial Times notes that representation of Palantir, a key contractor for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, has become a key campaign issue in the midterm elections.

Palantir CEO Alex Karp praised Donald Trump’s crackdown on immigration and hailed the president for “restoring the deterrent capacity of America.” One Democratic operative called Palantir the “apogee of state surveillance.”

Antelo told the FT that Democrats angry with Trump “have misplaced that anger at a US corporation that powers government agencies like [the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and [US Department of Agriculture], and helps keep our troops safe”.

He said there’s “a massive perception-versus-reality gap with Palantir,” and the Dept of Homeland Security's use of Palantir’s software does things "that Democrats, if they understood the nuance, would agree makes a lot of sense.”

Palantir spent $6M for federal lobbying during 2025.

Brian Ballard’s Ballard Group, which has close ties to the Trump administration, received $660K from Palantir during the past year.

Invariant, which is headed by Democratic fundraiser Heather Podesta, ranked next at $560K.

Public Policy Holding Company’s Alpine Group received $400K from Palantir, while Geoff Gonella’s Cornerstone Government Affairs took in $200K.