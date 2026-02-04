Stuart Hall

Public Policy Holding Company recorded 24.7 percent growth in 2025 revenues to $186.5M and a 32.1 percent surge in adjusted net income to $36.6M.

Organically, it was up 6.2 percent.

CEO Stewart Hall said PPHC “has built a diversified platform of high quality businesses that operate across the political spectrum, giving us broad-based resilience and the ability to drive organic revenue growth and achieve attractive margins in a volatile operating landscape.”

The firm’s M&A program continued at pace in 2025 with acquisitions of Trailrunner International and Pine Cove Strategies to broaden its service offerings.

Hall looks for further strategic progress this year supported by PPHC’s enhanced balance sheet following its U.S. IPO in January.

“The tailwinds driving organic growth are set to continue, positioning us well for the balance of the fiscal year and reinforcing our longer-term outlook,” said Hall.

PPHC ended 2025 with 613 clients spending more than $100,000 (2024: 503 clients) and 176 spending more than $250,000 (2024: 137 clients).

The firm views itself as a natural consolidator in the strategic communications sector, which is fragmented in key geographic areas. It sees robust acquisition opportunities in the U.S., UK and mainland Europe.

PPHC shares trade on the NASDAQ at $10.80. Since going public in the U.S., they have traded in the $13 to $7.40 range.

The stock also is listed on the London Exchange.