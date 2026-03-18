Angela Barkan

Shore Fire Media, a creative communications firm and subsidiary of Dolphin, names Angela Barkan CEO. Barkan comes to the firm from BMG, where she held several business development and marketing roles. She previously held leadership roles in marketing, brand partnerships and public relations at various Sony Music units. Barkan will run Shore Fire’s day-to-day operations and new revenue strategy, leading its executive team and reporting to Dolphin CEO Bill O’Dowd as well as founder and former CEO Marilyn Laverty, who announced her new roles as chairman of Shore Fire and senior advisor to Dolphin. “Angela has a proven track record of leadership in key roles at major and independent record labels, as well as a great command of emerging technologies and media,” said Laverty.

(L-R) Adam Cunningham, Kelly Estrella

Allied Global Marketing promotes chief strategy officer Adam Cunningham, to global chief executive officer, and ups chief of marketing operations Kelly Estrella to chief operating officer. Cunningham succeeds Clint Kendall, who will become a member of Allied’s board of directors. In his new post, he will oversee Allied’s global business and lead the agency’s focus on integrated growth, operational discipline and the continued development of proprietary tools, data and applied AI. “As marketing becomes more integrated, more data-led and more operationally complex, he brings the strategic clarity, commercial focus and modern operating discipline needed to lead Allied forward,” said Kendall. As COO, Estrella will lead global operations, with responsibility for aligning teams, strengthening delivery discipline and scaling Allied’s capabilities across markets and clients. “She brings the operational discipline, cross-market credibility and clarity of execution this next chapter requires,” said Cunningham.

Sarah Broberg

Formation PR + Brand brings on Sarah Broberg as VP of strategic communications. Broberg comes to the agency from Carabiner Communications, where served as VP, advising healthcare and technology organizations on integrated marketing and communications strategies. She previously led the communication and marketing department at University of North Carolina Asheville. Earlier in her career, Broberg spent more than a decade with TRACCS Public Relations in Cairo, Egypt, managing day-to-day operations and providing strategic oversight as deputy managing director. At Formation, Broberg will lead the development and execution of communications strategies for the agency’s clients, while overseeing key service areas including strategic communications planning, media relations, public relations, and marketing. “Sarah will be instrumental in mentoring our already exceptional team, delivering highly strategic and tailored services to our clients, and supporting an exciting new chapter for Formation PR + Brand,” said Formation PR + Brand CEO and founder Erica McArthur Allison.