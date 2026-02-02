Daisy Cabrera

Timing isn’t just a tactic in media relations - it’s strategy.

Knowing when to push a story forward, when to pause outreach, or when to pivot altogether can determine whether coverage lands with impact or falls flat. In a fast-moving news cycle shaped by shifting priorities, cultural nuance and real-time developments, media outreach demands more than persistence. It requires sound judgment, elevated awareness and the true discipline to read the moment - and read the room.

I’ve led media relations across finance, food and beverage, healthcare, travel, arts and culture, beauty, packaged goods, technology, fashion and more sectors (spanning U.S., Latin America and Caribbean markets) and the constant across every single industry is this: it’s all about the timing.

Too often, media outreach is treated as a linear process where you draft the pitch, build the contact list, hit send, follow-up a few times. But the most effective PR and comms pros understand that media relations is dynamic. It’s about adjusting in real time based on how the story is landing (or not), what else is competing for press attention and how journalists are responding (or not). Tip: No response is a response.

The difference between noise and relevance often comes down to three decisions: when to push, when to pause and when to pivot.

Push when the story is timely and differentiated.

Pushing a story is all about conviction backed by relevance. When your narrative is timely, clearly differentiated and aligned with what media is actively covering, that’s the moment to lean in. This is where preparation pays off: strong hooks and angles, sharp messaging and proof points, and a clear understanding of the outlet’s audience and interest.

Lead with a clear, timely hook that aligns with current media narratives

Follow-up with purpose: add new info, access or perspective rather than repeating the same pitch

Target the right journalists with tailored outreach that reflects their beat, tone and recent coverage

Pause when the moment isn’t right.

Just as important is knowing when not to engage. Pausing press outreach is a strategic decision, not a missed opportunity. Major breaking news, sensitive cultural moments or industry crises can quickly shift the media landscape, making even the strongest pitch feel completely out of place and tone deaf.

Hold outreach during leading news cycles or culturally sensitive moments that shift media focus

Pause if your story or messaging isn’t fully developed, lacks clarity and differentiation

Use the time wisely to take a beat, refine your positioning, strengthen multimedia materials and reassess timing for stronger re-entry

Pivot when traction just isn’t there.

Not every pitch will land, and knowing when to pivot is essential. If your media outreach isn’t gaining traction, it’s clearly a signal to reassess. Does this story matter externally? Is the angle too broad? Does the timing feel off? Are you offering a spokesperson? Is the story being framed in a way that will resonate?

Regroup and reframe the angle, sharpen the hook, localize the story or highlight a more compelling insight

Shift strategy by exploring new media targets, formats or perhaps even spokespersons

Build momentum through owned or social channels before re-engaging media with a stronger narrative

Successful media outreach isn’t defined by how often you pitch. Quality, meaningful editorial coverage consistently outweighs a high volume of brief mentions. Knowing when to push, pause or pivot isn’t reactive - it’s a strategic choice grounded in a clear understanding of the media landscape and newsroom dynamics.

Ultimately, strong media relations isn’t about chasing coverage. It’s about knowing exactly how and when to earn it. From the boardroom to the newsroom, align outreach with media needs and audience relevance to drive real impact.

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Daisy Cabrera is a seasoned bilingual (English/Spanish) brand and corporate communications consultant with over 25 years in public relations, mainstream and multicultural media relations, crisis communications, event management, influencer partnerships, content creation, and team leadership experience.