Ivy Tech Community College of Indiana wants to enroll a strategic marketing partner to design and guide an 18-month marketing and engagement strategy for its 25th anniversary and concurrent fundraising campaign.
Indiana's Ivy Tech Looks to Enroll Marcom Firm
Tue., Mar. 24, 2026
By Kevin McCauley
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