UpSpring, which works with architecture firms, interior design practices and product manufacturers for the built space, launches “Play with Matches,” a podcast featuring conversations with architects, designers, marketers and industry visionaries. The inaugural seven-episode season will be published weekly, distributed in collaboration with the SURROUND Podcast Network, a platform for design-focused storytelling. Episodes explore such topics as brand building, thought leadership, media visibility, navigating market shifts and what it takes for architecture firms, interior designers and product manufacturers to stand out in an increasingly competitive landscape. “Play with Matches is about celebrating the leaders and bold thinking behind that transformation—the creative strategies, the risks that paid off, and the ideas inspiring the next generation of architecture, design, and building product brands to dream bigger,” said UpSpring Tiffany Rafii, the host of the podcast.

Blockworks, a data and software platform for crypto markets, launches Blockworks Investor Relations, a platform designed to modernize how onchain businesses communicate with investors. The platform enables companies to leverage real-time, onchain data to deliver what the company says are more transparent, data-driven and efficient investor communications. The launch builds on Blockworks’ existing infrastructure, including its analytics platform and the Token Transparency Framework, a disclosure standard designed to improve accountability and professionalism across crypto markets. Blockworks Investor Relations will offer analytics and data-driven storytelling tools; branded investor relations portals; and hands-on support, including reporting, investor communications, and distribution to a broad network of institutional investors. “Blockworks IR will not only lower costs for protocols and attract new capital to the space, but it will increase transparency and therefore the size of the industry,” said Blockworks co-founder Michael Ippolito.

The Public Relations Global Network adds OVID Health, a London-based public relations and public affairs agency working with pharmaceutical, biotech and life sciences organizations, to its network. Founded by former journalist and political adviser Jenny Ousbey, OVID Health supports global life science firms, including leaders in rare disease, oncology, neurology and cell and gene therapy. It helps organizations connect with patients, health care stakeholders and policy leaders. PRGN now has two agencies located in the United Kingdom. Rooster, PRGN’s other UK member agency, joined the network in 2025. The two agencies expand PRGN’s reach across Europe. “Becoming part of PRGN allows us to collaborate with like-minded partners around the world, extend the support we can offer global pharmaceutical and healthcare brands, and contribute our perspective on patient-centered, insight-driven communications in complex and highly regulated markets,” said Ousbey.