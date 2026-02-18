Coinbase has hired Checkmate Government Relations, which has close ties to the Trump administration, to handle matters related to digital assets.

Shares of the country’s largest crypto exchange have been under pressure as the Senate debates the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, which stands as the most comprehensive piece of crypto regulation.

The House passed a version of the bill last July, but it stalled in the Senate after Coinbase voiced its opposition.

Checkmate managing partner Ches McDowell, who headed the North Carolina branch of Sportsmen for Trump, heads Coinbase team.

PA director Chris LaCivita and government relations directors Muhammad Rahim, who was SVP-public policy lead at Bank of America, and James Johnson, a veteran of both Trump administrations, round out the Coinbase team.

Coinbase shares dropped eight percent on March 24 but are up 2.4 percent to $185.45 today. They have traded in the $444.65 to $139.36 range during the past 52 weeks.